Meta rolls out stricter anti-scam tools ahead of FIFA 2026

Meta has announced new measures to protect fans and players from scams during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The company will show pop-up alerts on Facebook when users search for tickets or visit related groups. The alert will guide users on how to verify tickets before purchasing and direct them to Meta's reporting tools for suspicious content/accounts.

Scam prevention Meta's new measures against online fraud Meta has set up dedicated enforcement teams to keep an eye on accounts trying to run ticketing scams, fake immigration processing offers, and fraudulent accommodation listings targeting match-goers. The company is also taking part in cross-industry initiatives such as the Global Signal Exchange (GSE) and its own Fraud Intelligence Reciprocal Exchange (FIRE). These efforts are aimed at countering threats that go beyond Meta's platforms.

Industry partnership Collaboration with Visa to combat online scams Through the GSE, Meta collaborated with Visa's Scam Disruption team to uncover and dismantle a network on Facebook linked to spoofed websites imitating FIFA World Cup 2026 branding. These sites promoted fake gambling content and advertised improbable win rates to extract personal and financial information from users. This partnership highlights the importance of cross-industry cooperation in combating online scams during major events such as the World Cup.

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