Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp may soon charge users for premium features

Meta has announced plans to test premium subscription models across its popular platforms: Instagram , Facebook , and WhatsApp . The move comes as part of the tech giant's strategy to expand into paid digital services. The new subscription plans will offer users access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools and creative features while keeping the core services of these platforms free.

Enhanced features Subscription tiers to enhance user experience The upcoming subscription tiers from Meta will introduce a host of premium features aimed at improving user experience and boosting creative output. One of the key elements will be access to expanded AI capabilities. The company plans to integrate general AI agents from Manus, a Singapore-based firm it acquired in December 2025 for around $2 billion (₹16,600 crore).

AI integration Manus's autonomous AI agents to enhance Meta's apps Manus specializes in creating autonomous AI agents capable of handling complex tasks independently, like trip planning or presentation creation. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Meta's AI infrastructure and bring these general-purpose agents to consumers and businesses through its apps. Along with Manus integration, paid subscribers may also get full access to Vibes, Meta's AI-powered short-form video generation tool launched in 2025.

Advertisement

Video generation Vibes tool to offer advanced features for subscribers The Vibes tool will continue to provide a basic free version, but more advanced creative and editing features will be reserved for paying users. This move is part of Meta's strategy to monetize its significant investment in AI, including the development of its Llama large language models. The new subscription structure could help offset the high costs of AI research and acquisitions while offering exclusive benefits, potentially rivaling paid services from companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Advertisement