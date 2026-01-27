Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp may soon charge users for premium features
What's the story
Meta has announced plans to test premium subscription models across its popular platforms: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The move comes as part of the tech giant's strategy to expand into paid digital services. The new subscription plans will offer users access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools and creative features while keeping the core services of these platforms free.
Enhanced features
Subscription tiers to enhance user experience
The upcoming subscription tiers from Meta will introduce a host of premium features aimed at improving user experience and boosting creative output. One of the key elements will be access to expanded AI capabilities. The company plans to integrate general AI agents from Manus, a Singapore-based firm it acquired in December 2025 for around $2 billion (₹16,600 crore).
AI integration
Manus's autonomous AI agents to enhance Meta's apps
Manus specializes in creating autonomous AI agents capable of handling complex tasks independently, like trip planning or presentation creation. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Meta's AI infrastructure and bring these general-purpose agents to consumers and businesses through its apps. Along with Manus integration, paid subscribers may also get full access to Vibes, Meta's AI-powered short-form video generation tool launched in 2025.
Video generation
Vibes tool to offer advanced features for subscribers
The Vibes tool will continue to provide a basic free version, but more advanced creative and editing features will be reserved for paying users. This move is part of Meta's strategy to monetize its significant investment in AI, including the development of its Llama large language models. The new subscription structure could help offset the high costs of AI research and acquisitions while offering exclusive benefits, potentially rivaling paid services from companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
Product differentiation
New plans distinct from Meta Verified
The new subscription plans are different from Meta Verified, a paid product launched in 2023 that provides creators and businesses with verification badges, 24/7 support, and enhanced visibility on Meta's platforms. While Meta Verified focuses on authentication and brand presence, the upcoming subscriptions will focus on AI-based tools and productivity features for personal and professional use.