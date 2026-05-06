Meta's Hatch simplifies OpenClaw after Summer Yue's inbox loss

Meta internal testing due next month

Hatch is all about being user-friendly, so it keeps the power of OpenClaw but ditches the confusing parts.

Meta is testing it in environments that feel like Reddit, Etsy, and DoorDash to make sure it actually works for everyday stuff.

Internal testing is supposed to be ready by the end of next month, and Mark Zuckerberg says he wants these agents to help people reach their goals without all the hassle.