Meta's Hatch simplifies OpenClaw after Summer Yue's inbox loss
Meta is building a new AI agent called Hatch, designed to be way easier to use than OpenClaw, the current tool that lets you run tasks through apps like WhatsApp, but is honestly too complicated for most non-technical users.
OpenClaw even caused some chaos earlier this year when Meta Superintelligence Lab's director of safety and alignment Summer Yue lost her entire inbox.
Meta internal testing due next month
Hatch is all about being user-friendly, so it keeps the power of OpenClaw but ditches the confusing parts.
Meta is testing it in environments that feel like Reddit, Etsy, and DoorDash to make sure it actually works for everyday stuff.
Internal testing is supposed to be ready by the end of next month, and Mark Zuckerberg says he wants these agents to help people reach their goals without all the hassle.