Meta's new TBD lab is all about AI

TBD Lab will be home to dozens of researchers and engineers

TBD Lab will bring together a few dozen researchers and engineers to boost Meta's AI game within the next two years.

The name literally means "to be determined," since the team's exact mission is still evolving as Meta reorganizes.

This move comes alongside new teams focused on products like the Meta AI assistant, infrastructure, and long-term research—plus CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself is out there recruiting top talent with some pretty tempting offers.