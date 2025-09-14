Next Article
Meta's new TBD lab is all about AI
Meta (yep, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) has announced a new research hub called TBD Lab.
Confirmed by CFO Susan Li at a major tech conference, this lab is all about building smarter AI models and is part of Meta's bigger shake-up in how they approach artificial intelligence.
TBD Lab will be home to dozens of researchers and engineers
TBD Lab will bring together a few dozen researchers and engineers to boost Meta's AI game within the next two years.
The name literally means "to be determined," since the team's exact mission is still evolving as Meta reorganizes.
This move comes alongside new teams focused on products like the Meta AI assistant, infrastructure, and long-term research—plus CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself is out there recruiting top talent with some pretty tempting offers.