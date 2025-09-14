BGMI 4.0 update introduces India's 1st-ever battleground, Stepwell

Other highlights of the update

Players can now return as ghosts after being eliminated, helping their team by healing or scanning enemies—a smart twist on teamwork.

There's also the Unfail 4v1 mode where one stealthy hunter faces four survivors for extra excitement.

And with Diwali events like Spooky Soiree and fireworks lighting up Stepwell (October 18-24), there's plenty of festive fun packed in this update.