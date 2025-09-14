Next Article
BGMI 4.0 update introduces India's 1st-ever battleground, Stepwell
BGMI just rolled out its 4.0 update, bringing fresh content for players to dive into.
The big news is Stepwell, India's first-ever battleground now live in Erangel—think vertical combat and clever ambushes with a local twist.
This update aims to shake up squad tactics and keep matches feeling new.
Other highlights of the update
Players can now return as ghosts after being eliminated, helping their team by healing or scanning enemies—a smart twist on teamwork.
There's also the Unfail 4v1 mode where one stealthy hunter faces four survivors for extra excitement.
And with Diwali events like Spooky Soiree and fireworks lighting up Stepwell (October 18-24), there's plenty of festive fun packed in this update.