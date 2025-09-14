A football field-sized asteroid is zooming past Earth this week

FA22 is part of Aten group

FA22 is part of the Aten group—asteroids that cross Earth's orbit and keep astronomers on their toes.

Tracking these space rocks matters because even tiny changes in their paths can make a big difference over time.

ISRO chief S Somanath recently highlighted how important it is to study bigger asteroids like Apophis (which swings by in 2029), and there are plans for more teamwork between NASA, ESA, JAXA, and ISRO to keep watch on what's out there.