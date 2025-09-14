Next Article
A football field-sized asteroid is zooming past Earth this week
NASA says asteroid 2025 FA22, about the size of a football field, will fly by Earth this Thursday, September 18.
It's moving super fast—over 38624km per hour—and will get as close as 841685km away.
That sounds close in space terms but don't worry: experts confirm it's not risky for us.
FA22 is part of Aten group
FA22 is part of the Aten group—asteroids that cross Earth's orbit and keep astronomers on their toes.
Tracking these space rocks matters because even tiny changes in their paths can make a big difference over time.
ISRO chief S Somanath recently highlighted how important it is to study bigger asteroids like Apophis (which swings by in 2029), and there are plans for more teamwork between NASA, ESA, JAXA, and ISRO to keep watch on what's out there.