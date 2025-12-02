Next Article
Metformin may help treat metabolic, neurological disorders: Study
Technology
Turns out metformin—the go-to diabetes medication for decades—does more than just help your liver.
A new study shows it also works on a brain protein called Rap1, helping control blood sugar from the brain itself.
This could mean metformin has bigger potential than we thought.
Why this matters
When researchers tested mice without the Rap1 protein, metformin didn't lower their blood sugar at all.
That's a big clue that the brain is key to how this drug works.
Now, scientists are exploring if metformin could help with mood and other brain-related conditions—not just diabetes.