US Senate to hold 2nd hearing on Jared Isaacman's NASA nomination
The US Senate Commerce Committee is giving Jared Isaacman another shot at becoming NASA Administrator, with a second hearing set for December 3, 2025.
The first attempt was pulled back in May, citing concerns about Isaacman's donations to Democrats and his professional ties with SpaceX's Elon Musk.
This time, the hearing will be live-streamed at 10:00am EST.
Why bother?
Isaacman isn't just another nominee—he's the founder of Shift4 and has actually commanded two SpaceX missions to Earth orbit.
He says his connection with SpaceX is strictly business and doesn't affect his work at NASA.
If he gets the nod, he'll take over from Sean Duffy, who's been filling in as acting administrator.
Who is Jared Isaacman?
Besides being a tech entrepreneur and private astronaut, Isaacman brings real-world spaceflight experience and business know-how—qualities that could shape NASA's future direction if he's confirmed for the top job.