Xbox PC app just became your all-in-one game launcher
What's the story
Microsoft has updated its Xbox app for Windows 11 users, allowing them to access and launch games from third-party platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and GOG. The new feature is part of the company's efforts to make the Xbox app a central hub for PC gaming. The update also introduces a "My apps" tab that provides easy access to third-party stores and curated apps.
User benefits
Other improvements in the latest update
The latest update to the Xbox app on Windows 11 also improves performance during the full-screen experience on handheld devices. This means your system will run better while using the app. Later this month, Microsoft plans to introduce a feature that will let you sync your game progress across PC and handhelds for seamless pick-up-and-play sessions.
Streamlined experience
A unified gaming experience
The addition of third-party game access and the "My apps" tab are major steps toward simplifying the PC gaming experience. No longer will you have to juggle different launchers to find your favorite games. The changes also highlight Microsoft's commitment to making its Xbox app a one-stop shop for all things gaming on Windows PCs.