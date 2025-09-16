LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Xbox PC app just became your all-in-one game launcher
Summarize
Xbox PC app just became your all-in-one game launcher
You can now launch games from third-party platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store

Xbox PC app just became your all-in-one game launcher

By Mudit Dube
Sep 16, 2025
07:45 pm
What's the story

Microsoft has updated its Xbox app for Windows 11 users, allowing them to access and launch games from third-party platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net, and GOG. The new feature is part of the company's efforts to make the Xbox app a central hub for PC gaming. The update also introduces a "My apps" tab that provides easy access to third-party stores and curated apps.

User benefits

Other improvements in the latest update

The latest update to the Xbox app on Windows 11 also improves performance during the full-screen experience on handheld devices. This means your system will run better while using the app. Later this month, Microsoft plans to introduce a feature that will let you sync your game progress across PC and handhelds for seamless pick-up-and-play sessions.

Streamlined experience

A unified gaming experience

The addition of third-party game access and the "My apps" tab are major steps toward simplifying the PC gaming experience. No longer will you have to juggle different launchers to find your favorite games. The changes also highlight Microsoft's commitment to making its Xbox app a one-stop shop for all things gaming on Windows PCs.