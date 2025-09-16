Next Article
WhatsApp Business gets in-chat payments, AI-powered ads manager
Technology
WhatsApp just rolled out some handy updates to its Business app in India, aiming to make life easier for small businesses.
The big news: you can now accept payments directly through the app using QR codes—no extra fuss needed.
In-app calling for customer support
Small businesses get smoother, secure transactions right in their chats.
Larger companies can now use in-app calling for customer support, and everyone gets a centralized Ads Manager to run campaigns across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook with Meta's AI.
WhatsApp's also working with states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on chatbots for citizen services.
Early adopters like Maruti Suzuki, Air India, and Flipkart are already trying out these features.