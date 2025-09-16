WhatsApp Business gets in-chat payments, AI-powered ads manager

In-app calling for customer support

Small businesses get smoother, secure transactions right in their chats.

Larger companies can now use in-app calling for customer support, and everyone gets a centralized Ads Manager to run campaigns across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook with Meta's AI.

WhatsApp's also working with states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu on chatbots for citizen services.

Early adopters like Maruti Suzuki, Air India, and Flipkart are already trying out these features.