Microsoft and Indian government want to train 10 million in AI

Technology

Microsoft and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, have rolled out a new AI Programming Assistant micro-degree, bringing hands-on AI training to India's 15,000-plus vocational institutes.
The goal? Help young people build real-world tech skills for today's fast-changing job market.

What's happening on the ground?

Since January 2025, more than 5.6 million Indians have already joined the program, with a target of reaching 10 million by 2030.
Institutes like NSTI Bengaluru are especially popular with first-generation learners and women, while NSTI Indore boasts nearly 90% placement rates—showing just how much demand there is for these skills.

Why does this matter for you?

Graduates are landing entry-level tech jobs with monthly salaries between ₹15,000-20,000 thanks to their new AI skills.
But here's the bigger picture: only about 4% of Indian youth have formal vocational training right now—even though millions of future jobs will need exactly these abilities.
This partnership is a big step toward closing that gap and making sure more young people are ready for the digital future.