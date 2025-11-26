Microsoft and Indian government want to train 10 million in AI
Microsoft and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, have rolled out a new AI Programming Assistant micro-degree, bringing hands-on AI training to India's 15,000-plus vocational institutes.
The goal? Help young people build real-world tech skills for today's fast-changing job market.
What's happening on the ground?
Since January 2025, more than 5.6 million Indians have already joined the program, with a target of reaching 10 million by 2030.
Institutes like NSTI Bengaluru are especially popular with first-generation learners and women, while NSTI Indore boasts nearly 90% placement rates—showing just how much demand there is for these skills.
Why does this matter for you?
Graduates are landing entry-level tech jobs with monthly salaries between ₹15,000-20,000 thanks to their new AI skills.
But here's the bigger picture: only about 4% of Indian youth have formal vocational training right now—even though millions of future jobs will need exactly these abilities.
This partnership is a big step toward closing that gap and making sure more young people are ready for the digital future.