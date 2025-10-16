Microsoft Copilot can now handle your boring tasks on Windows
Microsoft just introduced Copilot Actions, an AI tool that helps automate tasks on your Windows 11 device.
Right now, it's available for Windows Insiders through Copilot Labs.
With this feature turned on (and after you give permission), the AI can help update documents, organize folders, and send emails—making everyday tasks a bit easier.
Your privacy is a priority for Microsoft
Copilot Actions runs inside its own workspace, so your main session stays untouched.
It sticks to four core security rules: agents use separate accounts, only the permissions you approve are allowed, only trusted agents are used, and everything follows Microsoft's Responsible AI and Privacy standards.
Plus, you can watch and control what the AI does in real time.
AI tool runs on your PC, not in the cloud
Unlike most cloud-based AI tools, Copilot Actions works right on your PC, mixing convenience with extra security.
Microsoft says they're working on adding identity features and even tighter security before releasing it widely—so expect more updates based on feedback from early users.