This new shield can protect satellites from space junk Technology Oct 16, 2025

Atomic-6 just revealed Space Armor, a lightweight shield made to protect satellites and astronauts from space junk flying at over 25760km/h.

The material is both strong against impacts and transparent to radio waves, so satellite signals stay clear.

Space Armor comes as simple hex tiles, and can be made into most any shape you want, with two versions: Lite (blocks debris up to 3mm) and Max (handles debris up to 12.5mm).