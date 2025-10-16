This new shield can protect satellites from space junk
Atomic-6 just revealed Space Armor, a lightweight shield made to protect satellites and astronauts from space junk flying at over 25760km/h.
The material is both strong against impacts and transparent to radio waves, so satellite signals stay clear.
Space Armor comes as simple hex tiles, and can be made into most any shape you want, with two versions: Lite (blocks debris up to 3mm) and Max (handles debris up to 12.5mm).
Traditional metal shields can break apart and make things worse by creating more debris.
Space Armor is designed to avoid that problem by reducing the risk of creating secondary debris, and even lets radio signals pass through, which is a big plus for communication in space.
Space armor is set for its 1st real test in orbit
Backed by a $3.8 million TACFI award, Space Armor is set for its first real test in orbit in 2026, after passing some intense speed and durability checks.
If all goes well, it could become the new go-to for keeping space missions safer and more connected.