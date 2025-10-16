Microsoft Copilot can now help you with hands-free PC control
Microsoft just dropped fresh Copilot features for Windows 11, all about making life easier with AI.
Now, you can control your PC hands-free with Copilot Voice—just say "Hey Copilot"—and get on-screen help with Copilot Vision, which guides you through apps like Word and Excel.
New Ask Copilot shortcut on the taskbar
There's also Copilot Actions, which can handle tasks like sorting your photos or pulling info from PDFs automatically.
You'll find a new Ask Copilot shortcut on the taskbar for quick access, and new connectors let you search across OneDrive and Google Drive at once.
For extra security, Copilot Actions are off by default—you'll need to turn them on yourself.
These updates start rolling out now to Insiders, with more details coming at Microsoft Ignite 2025 in November.