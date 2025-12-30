Microsoft Copilot report reveals AI usage trends in 2025

Microsoft's latest Copilot report (Jan-Sep 2025) dives into how people really use AI day-to-day. Health topics topped the charts for mobile users, with 37.5 million conversations analyzed.

Mobile habits are steady, desktops are all over the place Mobile users stuck to familiar interests—mainly health and wellness—while desktop users bounced between more topics, shifting from coding early in the year to social stuff by September.

Copilot isn't just for quick answers anymore While most folks used Copilot to look things up, there was a noticeable increase in people turning to it for advice on relationships and life choices.

Notably, there was a big jump in relationship chats around Valentine's Day.

Night owls get deep—And weekends mean gaming Late at night, conversations shifted toward big questions like religion and philosophy, while weekends saw a spike in gaming talk.

People seem to use those quiet hours for deeper or fun chats with AI.