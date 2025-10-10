Microsoft developer reveals story behind Windows XP's infamous 'FCKGW' key

Dave Plummer, a veteran Microsoft developer who contributed to the creation of Task Manager, ZIP folders, and Windows Product Activation (WPA), has revealed the story behind "FCKGW-RHQQ2-YXRKT-8TG6W-2B7Q8." The alphanumeric string was actually the first valid volume licensing key for Windows XP that fell into the hands of software pirates. The infamous product key was leaked by the warez group 'devils0wn' five weeks before the official release of the iconic version of Windows.

Key development Plummer's role in WPA development Plummer was instrumental in the development of WPA, which debuted with Windows XP in 2001. He worked on how WPA generated hardware IDs and validated product keys, a major departure from previous systems. The idea behind WPA was to create a unique hardware ID from your computer's components and send it to Microsoft along with the product key for validation.

Bypass details How the key worked The key was whitelisted in XP's activation logic, which means it was recognized as a legitimate volume licensing key. This allowed users to bypass the WPA activation prompt during installation by simply entering the code. However, this feature also made it easy for pirates to use the key with special volume media and distribute pre-activated versions of Windows XP online.

Installation effects It was blacklisted years ago The leaked key made it easier for retro enthusiasts to install Windows XP on older systems or virtual machines. The OS booted fully functional, without the usual 30-day timer or activation watermarks. However, Plummer cautioned that this particular key was blacklisted years ago and removed in Service Pack 2 (SP2) and later versions of the operating system.