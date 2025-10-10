Samsung's Galaxy XR headset leaks ahead of launch
Samsung's Galaxy XR headset is coming soon, and the latest leaks show it's packed with some serious tech upgrades.
Expect a super-sharp 4K micro-OLED display (4,032 pixels per inch!)—even sharper than Apple's Vision Pro—and powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip.
It'll run on Samsung's One UI XR, aiming for a truly immersive experience.
The headset features spatial audio with dual speakers and sensors for hand, eye, and voice tracking—so it should feel pretty interactive.
Weighing about 545gm and offering up to two hours of battery life for general use (or up to 2.5 hours for video playback), it may launch first in South Korea on October 21, 2024.
Price-wise, it's set between $1,800 and $2,900, putting it right in the mix with other high-end XR headsets.