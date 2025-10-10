This new AI tells you how confident it is

digiLab just dropped the Uncertainty Engine, an AI that rates how confident it is in its own answers. As of October 2025, this system is built for situations where safety matters most—like nuclear reactor design or navigating tricky sea routes. Unlike most AIs, it can flag when it's not sure, so you're not left guessing.

The AI's answer is shaky If the AI's answer is shaky, it lets people know so they can check facts or ask for more info before making big calls.

Right now, it's being tested on high-performance sailing yachts to help teams plan routes and adapt to unpredictable weather—pretty cool for tech that's all about staying safe and smart.

Even a small 5% boost in fuel efficiency, thanks to smarter route planning, could cut UK shipping emissions by 600,000 tons a year (that's like taking 300,000 cars off the road).

In healthcare, the engine spells out how confident it is in every recommendation, making it easier for doctors to trust and audit its advice.