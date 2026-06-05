Microsoft Edge drops master passwords for Windows Hello passkeys
Technology
Microsoft Edge just got a security upgrade.
Starting with version 145 (released June 4, 2026), you can't use master passwords anymore. Instead, Edge now requires Windows Hello, which means logging in with your fingerprint, face scan, or a PIN.
The move is all about making password management safer and switching to passkeys as the new standard.
Windows Hello biometrics with PIN fallback
Windows Hello uses your device's built-in security features, so you don't have to remember another password. If your device doesn't have biometrics, a PIN still works as a backup.
Unlike Google's password manager (which still allows regular passwords), Edge now relies only on passkeys for extra protection against hacks and unauthorized access.