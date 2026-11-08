Microsoft workers slam company's 'speed-at-all-costs' approach to AI
What's the story
A group of current and former Microsoft employees have raised concerns over the company's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. They have called for more employee involvement in decisions related to the development and deployment of this technology. The letter, cited by The New York Times, accuses Microsoft of pursuing AI with a "speed-at-all-costs" approach. It also urges the company to stop linking employees' use of AI tools to performance rewards or reprimands.
Employee sentiments
Letter says working at Microsoft has become 'joyless'
The letter, signed by "Concerned Microsoft Workers," says that for many employees, "working at Microsoft has become joyless and demoralizing."
This decline in morale is linked to the company's increased focus on AI investments.
The employees also highlighted heavy workloads, constant reorganizations, and fears of being replaced by AI as contributing factors to their dissatisfaction.
Implementation issues
Employees pushed to use AI tools without proper training
The letter highlights that employees are pushed to use AI tools in almost every aspect of their jobs, often without proper training. The only justification given for this is speed.
This has led to a costly cycle of learning new tools, correcting poor AI output, and reverting weak features.
The employees also raised concerns over Microsoft's own research showing that AI agents do not prioritize user safety.
Ethical dilemmas
Other issues raised by employees
The letter also raises concerns over secretive data center projects, contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Israeli military.
The employees are also wary of what they call circular investments among a handful of AI firms.
Their demands include no AI without worker input and protections, no AI without community protections, and no trading away environmental promises for AI.
Buyout offer
Microsoft offers buyouts to about 60,000 employees
The letter comes as Microsoft has offered buyouts to about 60,000 employees, more than a quarter of its workforce. This is the largest such offer in the company's history.
Eligible employees at level 70 and below in participating teams across India, the US, the UK and Canada were given the Voluntary Exit Offer.
Those who accept it will get at least eight weeks of base pay with an increase based on their level and tenure.