Microsoft offers voluntary exit option to around 60,000 employees

The voluntary exit offer is open to employees in the US, Canada, India, and the UK at level 70 and below. This includes senior leaders and other employees.

However, not all teams are participating in this program. Sales organizations, certain engineering teams, and some corporate functions have been excluded.

The voluntary exit offers come just months after Microsoft cut 4,800 jobs, mainly affecting its Xbox and commercial sales teams. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma is now planning further rounds of layoffs.