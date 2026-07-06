Microsoft cuts 4,800 jobs as Xbox undergoes major overhaul

Official words

'Looking for ways to reduce the need for job eliminations'

"The way technology is built, deployed, and used is transforming faster than at any point in my time here," Amy Coleman, Microsoft's chief people officer and a 27-year company veteran, wrote in a message to employees Monday. "Decisions like these are never easy, and you have my commitment that we are constantly looking for ways to reduce the need for job eliminations." Last year, Microsoft carried out multiple rounds of layoffs, which included a single cut of 9,000 jobs.