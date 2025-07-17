Microsoft enhances Copilot vision with desktop share
Microsoft just dropped Desktop Share for its Copilot app on Windows 11.
Now, you can let Copilot see your whole desktop or just specific apps, making it way easier to get real-time AI help—whether you're stuck on a project or need quick answers.
It's opt-in, so you're always in control and can turn it off anytime.
How to get real-time AI help on Windows
To use Desktop Share, hit the glasses icon in Copilot and pick what you want to share.
From resume tips to gaming advice, Copilot can now help out with whatever's on your screen.
Unlike some features that grab info automatically, this one asks for your permission every time—so your privacy stays protected while you get smarter support.
Competing with Google and Apple
This update puts Copilot right up there with Google's Gemini Live and Apple Intelligence when it comes to real-time AI guidance.
But Microsoft stands out by making sure nothing gets shared unless you say so—a small but important win for privacy-minded users.