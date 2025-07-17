Zoho unveils Zia LLM, its proprietary enterprise AI model
Zoho just launched Zia LLM, its own large language model built for companies that want smarter, more secure AI tools.
Available in three sizes—1.3 billion, 2.6 billion, and 7 billion parameters—Zia LLM promises specialized smarts without risking your data privacy.
It's powered by NVIDIA's H100s and is rolling out first to US enterprise users, with a global launch coming soon.
Zia LLM integrated into Zoho's CRM
Zia LLM is now baked into Zoho's CRM software, making things like sales insights and record summaries faster and sharper.
Zoho also introduced Zia Agents—AI helpers for tasks like sales or HR—and teased an upcoming marketplace where you can grab even more AI tools.
Plus, they're working on better voice commands and adding more languages to keep their platform accessible for everyone.