Zoho unveils Zia LLM, its proprietary enterprise AI model

Zia LLM integrated into Zoho's CRM

Zia LLM is now baked into Zoho's CRM software, making things like sales insights and record summaries faster and sharper.

Zoho also introduced Zia Agents—AI helpers for tasks like sales or HR—and teased an upcoming marketplace where you can grab even more AI tools.

Plus, they're working on better voice commands and adding more languages to keep their platform accessible for everyone.