India revolutionizes surgical care with robotic telesurgery

Telesurgery a step toward making advanced care more accessible

This isn't just cool tech—it could actually help close the healthcare gap between cities and smaller towns.

The surgery happened with zero noticeable lag, showing how far Indian medical robotics have come.

Dr. Bhandari, who's done over 30,000 surgeries and recently won the International Surgeon Award (June 2025), called telesurgery a real step toward making advanced care more accessible for everyone.