India revolutionizes surgical care with robotic telesurgery
Big news in Indian medicine: Dr. Mohit Bhandari just performed a complex gastric bypass on a patient 850km away, operating from Gurugram while the patient was in Indore.
This was all made possible by the SSI Mantra M3, a cutting-edge surgical robot developed right here in India.
Telesurgery a step toward making advanced care more accessible
This isn't just cool tech—it could actually help close the healthcare gap between cities and smaller towns.
The surgery happened with zero noticeable lag, showing how far Indian medical robotics have come.
Dr. Bhandari, who's done over 30,000 surgeries and recently won the International Surgeon Award (June 2025), called telesurgery a real step toward making advanced care more accessible for everyone.