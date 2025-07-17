Witness the century's longest solar eclipse on August 2, 2027

Heads up, sky-watchers! On August 2, 2027, a total solar eclipse will sweep across southern Spain, North Africa, and the Middle East. It's set to last up to six minutes and 23 seconds—making it the longest total eclipse over land for more than a century.

Path of the eclipse The eclipse starts over the Atlantic Ocean, then moves through Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Sudan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and Somalia.

If you're in the 258km-wide path of totality—you'll get the full show; outside of it means just a partial view.

Why this eclipse is special This eclipse lasts longer because Earth will be farthest from the Sun (making it look smaller) while the Moon will be closest to us (looking bigger).

Plus its path near the equator means the Moon's shadow lingers longer overhead.