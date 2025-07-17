China-Linked hackers escalate attacks on Taiwan's chip industry

Attackers went after major chip companies, small businesses

The hackers went after major chip companies, small businesses, and even financial analysts at a US-based bank. They used fake identities and compromised university emails to send malware-laced PDFs—sometimes blasting up to 80 messages per company.

Suppliers like chemical firms were also in the crosshairs.

The full impact is still under investigation; meanwhile, big Taiwanese chipmakers are staying quiet, and China's embassy has condemned cybercrime but denied any involvement.

All this comes as US-China tech tensions keep rising.