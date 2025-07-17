China-Linked hackers escalate attacks on Taiwan's chip industry
From March to June 2023, at least three hacker groups tied to China stepped up cyberattacks on Taiwan's semiconductor sector.
Using phishing emails and malware disguised as job offers and investment pitches, they targeted about 15-20 organizations to steal sensitive info about chip design, manufacturing, and supply chains.
Attackers went after major chip companies, small businesses
The hackers went after major chip companies, small businesses, and even financial analysts at a US-based bank. They used fake identities and compromised university emails to send malware-laced PDFs—sometimes blasting up to 80 messages per company.
Suppliers like chemical firms were also in the crosshairs.
The full impact is still under investigation; meanwhile, big Taiwanese chipmakers are staying quiet, and China's embassy has condemned cybercrime but denied any involvement.
All this comes as US-China tech tensions keep rising.