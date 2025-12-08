Microsoft plans to make Excel a hub for AI agents

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed how the tech giant plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) models into Excel. Speaking on a podcast with SemiAnalysis CEO Dylan Patel and host Dwarkesh Patel, Nadella said this move will transform Excel from a mere productivity tool into a crucial platform for future autonomous AI agents. He explained that these models would be embedded directly in the software, enabling it to perform complex tasks independently.

Tech advancement Microsoft's Fairwater 2 datacenter: A step toward AGI During the podcast, Nadella also gave an exclusive look at Microsoft's new Fairwater 2 datacenter. He said this facility is a key part of Microsoft's strategy to build the computing power needed for artificial general intelligence (AGI) across its entire technology stack. The tech giant is constructing multiple Fairwater centers, each with hundreds of thousands of GB200s and GB300s servers. Together, these facilities will offer over 2GW of capacity.

AI integration Excel Agent: A new AI model integration Nadella also discussed how Microsoft is integrating AI models into Office 365. He said, instead of just putting AI at the user interface level, the company is embedding these models in the middle layer of its software suite. This way, Excel will come with an "AI analyst" built into it. The tech giant aims for this deep integration to enhance the efficiency and capability of AI models in performing complex tasks.