Microsoft is building AI agents to handle your Windows tasks
Microsoft is gearing up for a future where AI runs the show on Windows by 2030.
According to David Weston, who leads security at Microsoft, these new AI agents will act like digital security experts—handling tasks through Teams and freeing you up for more creative stuff.
Microsoft's vision for an AI-driven future
This move fits into Microsoft's bigger plan to bring AI everywhere, especially with their Copilot assistant.
The goal? Less typing and clicking, more using your voice or even just looking at things—think "Hey Copilot" to get things done.
With quantum computing on the rise, Microsoft's also rolling out quantum-safe encryption and boosting security in future Windows versions.