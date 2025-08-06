Next Article
Best water purifiers to buy during Amazon Freedom Sale
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival is here, and water purifiers from top brands like Kent, Aquaguard, and Havells are up to 60% off.
These devices use advanced tech (RO, UV, UF) to filter out bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals—making your drinking water safer.
You can also avail bank offers and EMI options
The Havells Fab Alkaline Purifier offers a thorough 10-stage process and boosts minerals for healthier water.
AQUA D PURE Zinc RO stands out with an 8-stage system and a big 12L tank—great for families—and keeps essential minerals in your water.
Plus, you can snag extra savings with bank offers or EMI options if you want to spread out payments.