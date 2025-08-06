Microsoft envisions a smarter, AI-driven Windows by 2030
Microsoft's vision for Windows by 2030 is all about making your computer smarter and easier to use.
Instead of relying on a mouse and keyboard, you'll mostly talk or use gestures—think chatting naturally with your PC, thanks to built-in AI.
AI agents could join your meetings
Microsoft plans to add AI agents that can join meetings for you, manage emails, and handle routine tasks in apps like Teams.
The idea? Free up your time so you can focus on creative work or big decisions.
Today's Copilot tools are just the beginning—by 2030, these agents could be doing much more behind the scenes.
Microsoft's focus on security
With quantum computers on the horizon, Microsoft is building in post-quantum encryption to keep your data safe from next-gen cyber threats.
So while Windows gets smarter and more helpful, it's also getting tougher against hackers using powerful new tech.