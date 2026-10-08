Microsoft opens Surface Laptop Ultra preorders with $2,599 starting price
Technology
Microsoft just dropped preorders for the new Surface Laptop Ultra, revealed at its San Francisco event.
Built for developers and creators who need serious AI muscle, it officially launches October 16 and starts at $2,599.
Surface Laptop Ultra: RTX Spark, trade-in
This laptop runs on NVIDIA's RTX Spark Superchip with up to 128GB unified memory if you go all out (base model has 24GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD).
The bright 15-inch PixelSense Ultra display and big haptic touchpad round out the experience.
Microsoft also introduced the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box for AI engineers (from $5,999), plus up to $1,000 cash back if you trade in an eligible MacBook Pro, making it tempting to switch teams.