Microsoft Teams can track your location, and that's worrying users
Microsoft Teams will soon let employers see if you're working from the office or remotely by checking if your device is connected to office Wi-Fi.
Set to roll out by December 2025, the update aims to make hybrid work schedules clearer—but it's already sparking some privacy worries.
Other recent updates to Teams
Besides location tracking, Teams recently introduced a "Save message" feature so you can bookmark important chats for later.
Upcoming updates will also bring customizable keyboard shortcuts and smarter Copilot integration, which can summarize meetings.
While these changes are meant to boost productivity, many users have raised concerns about privacy and data protection.