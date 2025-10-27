'Internet too important to be left in Google's hands'
Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas is calling out Google's hold over the internet.
After a recent poll showed Chrome leading Perplexity's new AI-powered Comet browser 51% to 49% (14 hours in), Srinivas posted on X (formerly Twitter) on October 26, "Internet is too important to be left in Google's Hands."
Perplexity now sees 780 million monthly searches
Perplexity, founded in 2022, has quickly grown to 22 million users and now sees 780 million monthly searches.
Their Comet browser, launched this year, comes with an AI assistant that can book meetings and help manage tabs—features Chrome mostly lacks unless you use add-ons.
Still, Chrome dominates globally with a massive 63.83% market share.
Push for more competition heats up
With US regulators cracking down on Google for antitrust issues, Perplexity even made a bold $34.5 billion offer to buy Chrome.
While Comet brings fresh AI features, it hasn't caught up to Chrome in speed or performance yet—but the push for more competition is definitely heating up.