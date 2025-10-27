'Internet too important to be left in Google's hands'

Perplexity now sees 780 million monthly searches

Perplexity, founded in 2022, has quickly grown to 22 million users and now sees 780 million monthly searches.

Their Comet browser, launched this year, comes with an AI assistant that can book meetings and help manage tabs—features Chrome mostly lacks unless you use add-ons.

Still, Chrome dominates globally with a massive 63.83% market share.