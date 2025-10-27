Apple now lets you build native Android apps using Swift
Apple just dropped the first preview of its Swift SDK for Android, letting developers build native Android apps using Swift—the same language used for iOS.
This move is all about making life easier for devs who want to share code across both platforms, thanks to official tools and support.
SDK works on Windows, Linux, and macOS
The SDK works on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It comes with swift-java—a handy tool that connects Java and Swift—so you can tap into existing Android APIs and libraries.
Plus, more than 25% of Swift Package Index packages already work with Android, giving you plenty of reusable code to play with.
Apple's toolkit is free and open-source
Apple's offering a free, open-source toolkit here, complete with guides and sample projects to help you get started fast.
For anyone building apps on both iOS and Android, this could save serious time by letting you use one language everywhere.
That said, if your team is all-in on Android only, frameworks like Flutter or React Native are currently more established in the cross-platform development space.