Apple now lets you build native Android apps using Swift

The SDK works on Windows, Linux, and macOS. It comes with swift-java—a handy tool that connects Java and Swift—so you can tap into existing Android APIs and libraries. Plus, more than 25% of Swift Package Index packages already work with Android, giving you plenty of reusable code to play with.

Apple's toolkit is free and open-source

Apple's offering a free, open-source toolkit here, complete with guides and sample projects to help you get started fast.

For anyone building apps on both iOS and Android, this could save serious time by letting you use one language everywhere.

That said, if your team is all-in on Android only, frameworks like Flutter or React Native are currently more established in the cross-platform development space.