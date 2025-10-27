Next Article
Gemini Canvas creates Google Slides from your docs in seconds
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Canvas, an AI tool that transforms your documents or reports into ready-to-go Google Slides presentations in seconds.
It automatically suggests titles, section breaks, and visuals to make things look sharp.
Once it's done, you can export to Slides for any tweaks or team edits.
Gemini Canvas is now available for all Google users
Gemini Canvas is rolling out worldwide to all personal Google accounts and Workspace users—first for Gemini Advanced subscribers, with free users next in line.
For students and professionals, this means less time fiddling with slides and more time focusing on what matters.
It's another step in Google's push to make productivity tools smarter and easier for everyone.