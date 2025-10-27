Newly discovered quasi-moon will tag along with Earth until 2083

Quasi-moon spotted by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS telescope

First seen by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS telescope back in August, 2025 PN7 has quietly been near Earth's orbit for about 60 years.

It's so faint (magnitude 26) that you'd never spot it with an ordinary telescope.

While astronomers have found six other quasi-moons before, the new quasi-moon will remain with Earth much longer than the 2024 mini-moon—making its discovery pretty exciting for space fans!