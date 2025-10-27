Next Article
Newly discovered quasi-moon will tag along with Earth until 2083
Technology
Astronomers have spotted a new "quasi-moon" called 2025 PN7, and it'll be hanging around Earth until 2083.
Unlike our real Moon, this asteroid actually orbits the Sun but travels in a way that keeps it close to us for decades—almost like it's tagging along on Earth's journey.
Quasi-moon spotted by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS telescope
First seen by Hawaii's Pan-STARRS telescope back in August, 2025 PN7 has quietly been near Earth's orbit for about 60 years.
It's so faint (magnitude 26) that you'd never spot it with an ordinary telescope.
While astronomers have found six other quasi-moons before, the new quasi-moon will remain with Earth much longer than the 2024 mini-moon—making its discovery pretty exciting for space fans!