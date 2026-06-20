Microsoft Teams to launch opt-in workplace check-in using Wi-Fi
Technology
Microsoft Teams plans to launch a new feature called Workplace Check-in, which lets employers see where you're working by checking your Wi-Fi location.
It's coming in late June 2026, will be off by default, and will need your consent to turn on.
Still, some worry that managers might pressure people into enabling it.
Microsoft says no automatic tracking
Microsoft says Teams won't automatically track anyone or save location history.
Lan Ye, who leads Microsoft's Teamwork Experiences Group, explained the goal is to help teams coordinate in-person work, not spy on individuals.