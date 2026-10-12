Microsoft unveils Maia 300 chip to lower reliance on NVIDIA

The Maia 300 chip is set to be deployed in production starting 2027.

Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president of cloud group, said, "We expect Maia 300 to deliver 40% more tokens per megawatt compared to leading GPU-based systems."

In a full 96-accelerator configuration, it can provide up to seven times the rack-scale token throughput of its predecessor, Maia 200.