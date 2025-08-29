Microsoft Word will auto-save new documents to cloud by default
What's the story
Microsoft is changing the way its Word app saves documents on Windows. The company is readying a feature that will automatically save new documents to the cloud, such as OneDrive. This means users won't have to manually enable AutoSave or select cloud storage options anymore. Raul Munoz, a product manager at Microsoft, said this change is part of their efforts to modernize file creation and storage in Word for Windows.
User convenience
The feature is currently being tested with Microsoft 365 Insiders
The new feature is currently being tested with Microsoft 365 Insiders. It is designed to ensure that users never lose their work and can access their documents across Android, iOS devices, or web browsers. The change will also save new documents with a date instead of the existing format that adds a number at the end of a document file name.
Customization options
Users can set default cloud locations for creating new documents
The new feature will let users set default cloud locations for creating new documents. They can also disable the option to automatically create new files in the cloud if they prefer saving them locally. This comes as part of Microsoft's continued push toward cloud storage, following the introduction of AutoSave that saves documents in the cloud by default.