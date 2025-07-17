Next Article
Microsoft's new energy saver adapts to your workload on Windows
Microsoft is rolling out a new adaptive energy saver for Windows 11 laptops and tablets.
Instead of just kicking in when your battery runs low, this feature now checks what you're doing and adjusts power settings on the fly—so you get longer battery life without random slowdowns or dim screens.
How the adaptive mode works
Unlike the old mode that simply dims your display and pauses background stuff, adaptive mode keeps your screen brightness steady for a smoother experience.
Right now, it's only available to early testers in the Windows 11 Canary Channel, but Microsoft plans to launch it more widely later this year.
Desktop users won't get this upgrade yet—they'll still have the regular energy saver option.