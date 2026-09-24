ASUS data breach: Unauthorized access may have exposed customer info

The ASUS eShop is a major platform for purchasing the company's products, with an annual revenue of $1.3 billion last year, according to market intelligence firm Grips Intelligence.

In its email, ASUS said that while certain customer order information may have been accessed during the breach, no payment information such as bank account details was compromised.

The company also said it is "not currently aware of any misuse of this information or any harm suffered by affected individuals."