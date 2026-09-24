ASUS data breach: Unauthorized access may have exposed customer info
What's the story
Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has reported a data breach that could affect millions of customers worldwide. The company has sent out an email to users of its e-commerce platform, the ASUS eShop, warning them about the possible exposure of their contact details and order records. The breach was discovered after unauthorized access to part of the ASUS eShop environment was detected.
Platform impact
No payment information was compromised
The ASUS eShop is a major platform for purchasing the company's products, with an annual revenue of $1.3 billion last year, according to market intelligence firm Grips Intelligence.
In its email, ASUS said that while certain customer order information may have been accessed during the breach, no payment information such as bank account details was compromised.
The company also said it is "not currently aware of any misuse of this information or any harm suffered by affected individuals."
Response actions
ASUS still investigating the incident
After discovering the breach, ASUS took steps to "contain" it and secure the affected systems.
However, the company is still investigating the incident and has not yet determined how it occurred.
In its email, ASUS warned customers that their information could be misused by "third parties" for fraudulent activities through "convincing emails, text messages, or telephone calls that appear to relate to ASUS products, services or orders."