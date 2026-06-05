Mira Murati shares interaction models to make AI chat human
Technology
Mira Murati, CEO and co-founder of Thinking Machines Lab, just shared how her team is working to make chatting with AI feel less robotic and more like talking to a real person.
Their new "interaction models" let AI process information and reply at the same time, so conversations flow naturally: no more awkward pauses or turn-taking.
Mira Murati stresses trust and transparency
Murati stressed that while pushing technology forward is exciting, it is just as important to build trust.
She is all for transparency, outside audits, and working with policymakers.
As she put it, progress should be driven by human involvement and long-term ethical responsibility.
The new model is in early testing now, with wider access coming later this year.