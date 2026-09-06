Apple's foldable iPhone likely to miss these features
What's the story
Apple's upcoming foldable smartphone, the 'iPhone Ultra,' is likely to miss out on some key features that will be made available in the iPhone 18 Pro models. The device is expected to be priced at a minimum of $2,000. The missing features include Face ID/TrueDepth camera array, a third rear telephoto camera, an Action button, a physical SIM card slot, and mmWave 5G connectivity.
Design parallels
Design similar to iPhone Air
The 'iPhone Ultra' is expected to have a design similar to the iPhone Air, with a super thin body, titanium frame, and glass back.
However, it may also share some of the same compromises as the iPhone Air.
Notably, there are no signs suggesting that the 'iPhone Ultra' will lack stereo speakers like the iPhone Air.
Biometric shift
Device may have Touch ID instead of Face ID
The 'iPhone Ultra' is said to be too thin for Apple's TrueDepth camera array, which is needed for Face ID authentication.
Instead, Apple will likely go back to a Touch ID side button.
The device will have a front-facing camera for both displays, with the inner one speculated to be a 24MP under-display sensor. However, biometric authentication will now be done via fingerprint reader instead of Face ID.
Feature omissions
No action button or silent switch
The 'iPhone Ultra' is likely to have only two rear cameras, a 48MP wide and ultra-wide lens, but no third telephoto camera like the Pro models.
This has led Bloomberg's Mark Gurman to say the camera system may disappoint buyers.
The dummy models also suggest an unusual button layout with no Action button or silent switch on the left edge of the device.
Connectivity concerns
eSIM-only device
The 'iPhone Ultra' is likely to be eSIM-only like the iPhone Air, with no physical SIM card slot.
It may also miss mmWave 5G if it uses Apple's in-house C2 modem as rumored.
Reports suggest that the C2 may still lack mmWave capability, which would limit the device to sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.