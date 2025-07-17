Mistral AI's Le Chat can now talk to you
Mistral AI just gave its Le Chat chatbot a major boost—now you can talk to it using Voxtral voice interaction, and its new Deep Research tool helps make answers more reliable.
These updates are Mistral's way of taking on the big names in global AI.
Le Chat can create images, summarize documents
Le Chat chats in multiple languages, searches the web in real time, summarizes documents, and even creates images.
It's available on both iOS and Android, plus there's an enterprise version for companies that want extra privacy.
It's also super fast—think about 1,000 words per second.
Strong alternative to tools like ChatGPT
Unlike some other chatbots, Le Chat is all about privacy and flexibility.
Businesses get full control over their data (a big win for anyone dealing with strict EU privacy rules), making it a strong alternative to tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT.