MIT research suggests Starship refueling could cut Uranus travel time

Chloe Gentgen: Refueling enables larger payloads

Starship isn't just quick: it can also transport bigger loads to other planets.

MIT researcher Chloe Gentgen points out that refueling in space means fewer stops and a direct route, making missions simpler and faster.

This could help scientists study Uranus's wild magnetic fields and possible subsurface water oceans on some of its moons much sooner than before.