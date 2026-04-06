MIT research suggests Starship refueling could cut Uranus travel time
Technology
SpaceX's Starship might make trips to Uranus way faster: think six years instead of decades.
Thanks to research from MIT, there's real excitement about Starship's in-space refueling, which could totally change how we explore the outer planets.
Chloe Gentgen: Refueling enables larger payloads
Starship isn't just quick: it can also transport bigger loads to other planets.
MIT researcher Chloe Gentgen points out that refueling in space means fewer stops and a direct route, making missions simpler and faster.
This could help scientists study Uranus's wild magnetic fields and possible subsurface water oceans on some of its moons much sooner than before.