Molecule in python blood could help develop new weight-loss drugs

Scientists have discovered a molecule in pythons that could lead to the development of new obesity drugs. The discovery was made after observing how Burmese pythons, which can grow up to 16 feet long and weigh nearly 100kg, manage their extreme eating and fasting cycles. After consuming prey equal to nearly their entire body weight, these snakes can go without food for 12-18 months with little harm.

Research focus How the study was conducted The research team initially aimed to understand the metabolites responsible for pythons' rapid heart growth after eating. They analyzed blood samples from young Burmese pythons before and after consuming a meal of about 25% of their body weight. The snakes had fasted for 28 days prior to feeding, allowing scientists to observe the effects of this massive meal on their metabolism and physiology.

Molecule impact Discovery of pTOS molecule The researchers found more than 200 molecules that spiked in the pythons' blood after eating, including one that increased over 1,000-fold. This molecule, known as pTOS, is produced by the snake's gut bacteria and is also found in small amounts in human urine. When administered to lab mice, this molecule regulated appetite and feeding behaviors without affecting energy expenditure or organ size.

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Weight loss Effects on obese mice When obese mice were given pTOS, they ate significantly less than control mice and lost 9% of their body weight after 28 days. The molecule seems to work differently from GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, which slow down stomach-emptying and can cause nausea, constipation, and stomach pain. Instead, pTOS targets the hypothalamus region of the brain known for regulating appetite.

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