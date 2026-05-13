Motorola Razr Fold debuts at ₹1.5L: Better than Samsung's Fold7?

Motorola has officially launched its first-ever book-style foldable phone, the Razr Fold, in India. The new device is a direct competitor to other high-end models such as Samsung's Z Fold7, Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Vivo's X Fold 5. The Razr Fold comes with an impressive set of specifications including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Display details The device has a peak brightness of 6,000 nits The Motorola Razr Fold features a 6.6-inch LTPO AMOLED cover display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. When unfolded, it transforms into an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED main display with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3. The device weighs around 240gm and comes in two color options: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White.

Performance specs It runs on Android 16 OS Under the hood, the Razr Fold packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and Motorola has promised seven years of Android OS and security updates for this device. The phone is powered by a massive 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports wired charging at speeds 80W and wireless at 50W.

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Camera specs Razr Fold sports a triple rear camera setup The Razr Fold sports a triple rear camera setup with three 50MP lenses: a primary Sony LYTIA 828 sensor; a periscope lens with 3x optical zoom and 100x super zoom support; and an ultrawide plus macro lens. It also supports 8K Dolby Vision video recording. For selfies, it has two cameras: a 20MP shooter on the cover display and another 32MP snapper housed in the foldable display.

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