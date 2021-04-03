-
Motorola releases Android 11 update for the One Hyper modelLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 01:17 am
-
Motorola has started rolling out the Android 11 update for its One Hyper model in Brazil.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with improvements in animations, Moto Audio as well as Moto Gametime.
It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the device to March 2021.
Here are more details.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The Android 11 update for Motorola One Hyper carries build number RPF31.Q1-21-20. It is currently seeding in Brazil in a staged manner. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update.
-
Design and display
The phone sports a Full-HD+ display
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Motorola One Hyper features a notch-less screen with a prominent bottom bezel and a pop-up selfie camera. On the rear, it offers a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in three color options.
-
Information
It is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera
-
The Motorola One Hyper packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
-
Internals
It draws power from a Snapdragon 675 chipset
-
The Motorola One Hyper is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,000mAh battery with up to 45W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.