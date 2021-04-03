Last updated on Apr 03, 2021, 12:05 am

OPPO is working to launch a new A74 model in the coming weeks. The handset's 4G variant has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11. The OPPO A74 4G may arrive as a rebranded OPPO F19, which will be launched in India on April 6.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core, to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did OPPO A74 4G score on Geekbench?

OPPO A74 4G's Geekbench listing, with model number CPH2219, was uploaded on April 1. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 311 and a multi-core score of 1,327.

Design and display The smartphone will offer a Full-HD+ OLED display

The OPPO A74 4G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 480ppi. It will be offered in Prism Black and Midnight Blue color options.

Information A 16MP selfie camera is expected

The OPPO A74 4G will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals It will support 33W fast-charging

The OPPO A74 4G will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A74 4G: Expected pricing