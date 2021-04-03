-
OPPO A74 4G spotted on Geekbench, key specifications leakedLast updated on Apr 03, 2021, 12:05 am
-
OPPO is working to launch a new A74 model in the coming weeks. The handset's 4G variant has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications.
As per the listing, it will come with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11.
The OPPO A74 4G may arrive as a rebranded OPPO F19, which will be launched in India on April 6.
-
-
Technicality
What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?
-
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances.
While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core, to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores.
The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
-
Information
How much did OPPO A74 4G score on Geekbench?
-
OPPO A74 4G's Geekbench listing, with model number CPH2219, was uploaded on April 1. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 311 and a multi-core score of 1,327.
-
Design and display
The smartphone will offer a Full-HD+ OLED display
-
The OPPO A74 4G is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.
The device will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 480ppi.
It will be offered in Prism Black and Midnight Blue color options.
-
Information
A 16MP selfie camera is expected
-
The OPPO A74 4G will likely be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 16MP front-facing snapper.
-
Internals
It will support 33W fast-charging
-
The OPPO A74 4G will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OPPO A74 4G: Expected pricing
-
OPPO will announce the official pricing and availability details of the A74 4G at the time of launch. However, considering the specifications and features, it will cost under Rs. 20,000.